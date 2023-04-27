The single European currency is holding close to the 1,1050 levels as it has managed to secure the 1,10 level after the significant rise It achieved during yesterday's day in which it surprised the markets.
With an impressively bullish momentum which cannot be 100% justified the European currency climbed to new local highs at 1.1095 before making a fresh correction and temporarily retracing below the 1.1050 levels.
This move surprised a large part of the market as in view of today's announcement on the growth path of the US economy, most logical was that investors would be hesitated to take large positions.
Οf course the correction that followed confirmed this reasoning as indeed it would be a big surprise if In the face of some stormy news the European currency had the ability to hold on to the new local highs without some correction.
Υesterday's market behavior really surprised me too , as in my article yesterday I had pointed out that it would be very difficult for the European currency to move to new highs in view of today's new.
Yesterday's announcements from the side of the US economy did not disappoint as durable goods orders showed a significant increase which acted as a catalyst and the US currency pared previous losses to return to the 1,1030 level.
Today is extremely rich in important announcements from both sides of the Atlantic as in the old continent we have the announcement on Consumer confidence as well as indicators on economic activity and then the path of development for US economy stands out.
Yesterday's strong upward momentum of the European currency which in my opinion rested on clay feet and was a surprise There is a possibility that it will be challenged again if the development of US economy did not disappoint.
Οverall although the market behavior yesterday had an element of surprise the overall picture of the market has not changed and my basic strategy of buying at dips and selling on new peaks remains in play with high fidelity.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.1050 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes remain on the US advance Q1 GDP release.
GBP/USD bulls take a breather below 1.2500 as US Q1 GDP looms
GBP/USD is struggling to defend gains while trading below 1.2500 in early Europe. The US Dollar stays on the back foot, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP data release.
Gold retakes $2,000 amid softer US Dollar, focus remains on US GDP
Gold price regains some positive traction on Wednesday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session. The XAU/USD retakes the $2,000 psychological mark in the last hour and moves well within the striking distance of the weekly high touched the previous day.
Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.
Meta beats forecasts as focus shifts to US Q1 GDP
Concerns about the economic outlook acted as a cloud over European markets yesterday as we saw a second successive daily decline, with profit taking in luxury and weakness in defensives acting as a wider drag.