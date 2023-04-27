Share:

The single European currency is holding close to the 1,1050 levels as it has managed to secure the 1,10 level after the significant rise It achieved during yesterday's day in which it surprised the markets.

With an impressively bullish momentum which cannot be 100% justified the European currency climbed to new local highs at 1.1095 before making a fresh correction and temporarily retracing below the 1.1050 levels.

This move surprised a large part of the market as in view of today's announcement on the growth path of the US economy, most logical was that investors would be hesitated to take large positions.

Οf course the correction that followed confirmed this reasoning as indeed it would be a big surprise if In the face of some stormy news the European currency had the ability to hold on to the new local highs without some correction.

Υesterday's market behavior really surprised me too , as in my article yesterday I had pointed out that it would be very difficult for the European currency to move to new highs in view of today's new.

Yesterday's announcements from the side of the US economy did not disappoint as durable goods orders showed a significant increase which acted as a catalyst and the US currency pared previous losses to return to the 1,1030 level.

Today is extremely rich in important announcements from both sides of the Atlantic as in the old continent we have the announcement on Consumer confidence as well as indicators on economic activity and then the path of development for US economy stands out.

Yesterday's strong upward momentum of the European currency which in my opinion rested on clay feet and was a surprise There is a possibility that it will be challenged again if the development of US economy did not disappoint.

Οverall although the market behavior yesterday had an element of surprise the overall picture of the market has not changed and my basic strategy of buying at dips and selling on new peaks remains in play with high fidelity.