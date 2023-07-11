The single European currency has already climbed slightly above the 1.10 level as in an environment without any major announcements it seems to be simply continues the upward movement of the previous days.
Yesterday's market behavior was a surprise to me as there was no catalyst on the table that would justify the continuation of the upward momentum and especially after the announcement on investor confidence in the eurozone environment which was much worse than the estimates , the rise of euro was really a small surprise.
The return of the international stock markets to better prices and a general climate of acceptance of the risk reduced the needs for dollar purchases and I can estimate , Perhaps together with the lower price in US bonds yields , is the only reason that during Monday the dollar received some pressure.
As yesterday's announcement on EU investors confidence showed, the prospects of the European economy continue to be problematic and the clouds of the possibility of recession remain on the horizon.
For this reason, although my basic strategy remains in favor of the European currency every time it notes some corrections and dips, at these levels I have some doubts about whether the upward momentum will be able to have further continuity, especially before tomorrow's important announcement on inflation in the United States , which is likely to change bets on Fed's intentions.
Despite the mild rise of the European currency the overall picture of the market does not seem to have much changed . At the moment we are in the temporary bullish cycle of the euro which has however been questioned several times in recent weeks and the possibility of being questioned again remains in play.
The risk to the US dollar is centered on removing the possibility of further key rate hikes from the Fed and for this reason tomorrow's inflation announcement is being watched with particular interest.
Today's agenda is limited to ZEW Institute announcement on the economic sentiment in European economy and does not include anything special from the other side of the Atlantic.
I would be quite surprised if the European currency continues the same mild upward momentum as in the previous 3 days without some correction.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1000 after mixed German ZEW survey
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1000, paring back gains following an uptick to two-month highs of 1.1027. The pair came under renewed selling pressure after Germany reported mixed ZEW data while the US Dollar paused its decline. The focus shifts to Fedspeak.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 near 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
Gold crosses immediate hurdle to $1,950
Gold Price renews intraday high as it keeps Friday’s run-up, despite a sluggish week-start. In doing so, the Gold Price benefits from the broad USD weakness, mainly due to the softer US inflation expectations and mixed China data.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.