The single European currency has already climbed slightly above the 1.10 level as in an environment without any major announcements it seems to be simply continues the upward movement of the previous days.

Yesterday's market behavior was a surprise to me as there was no catalyst on the table that would justify the continuation of the upward momentum and especially after the announcement on investor confidence in the eurozone environment which was much worse than the estimates , the rise of euro was really a small surprise.

The return of the international stock markets to better prices and a general climate of acceptance of the risk reduced the needs for dollar purchases and I can estimate , Perhaps together with the lower price in US bonds yields , is the only reason that during Monday the dollar received some pressure.

As yesterday's announcement on EU investors confidence showed, the prospects of the European economy continue to be problematic and the clouds of the possibility of recession remain on the horizon.

For this reason, although my basic strategy remains in favor of the European currency every time it notes some corrections and dips, at these levels I have some doubts about whether the upward momentum will be able to have further continuity, especially before tomorrow's important announcement on inflation in the United States , which is likely to change bets on Fed's intentions.

Despite the mild rise of the European currency the overall picture of the market does not seem to have much changed . At the moment we are in the temporary bullish cycle of the euro which has however been questioned several times in recent weeks and the possibility of being questioned again remains in play.

The risk to the US dollar is centered on removing the possibility of further key rate hikes from the Fed and for this reason tomorrow's inflation announcement is being watched with particular interest.

Today's agenda is limited to ZEW Institute announcement on the economic sentiment in European economy and does not include anything special from the other side of the Atlantic.

I would be quite surprised if the European currency continues the same mild upward momentum as in the previous 3 days without some correction.