Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of $1.0884. It seems that today’s trend is downwards towards its support level which is located at around $1.0860. If it holds it above that level, then we could see an upward reaction towards the resistance level at around $1.0940, otherwise it should further fall towards the next support level at around $1.0840.
