EUR/USD: Will the pair move, post-correction, towards the resistance level of $1.10

EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair had peaked at around $1.1070 and then dropped to around $1.0910 whereas currently it has corrected to the rate of $1.0985. Today, if it manages to hold it above the support level of around $1.0975, we could expect it to test its resistance level at around $1.10 and if it is able to break through it, then it should approach the next one at around $1.1070. On the other hand, a possible breakdown of the support level of $1.0975, could lead to a drop of the rate towards the next support level at around $1.0930.
EUR/USD rose further during the American session to the 1.1050 area, amid a weaker US Dollar. The pair is headed toward the highest close in a year, ahead of this week's high-tier data releases and before the Fed and ECB meetings in May.
GBP/USD printed one-week highs above 1.2480 on American hours, boosted by US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost ground amid a rebound in equity prices on Wall Street and on the back of lower US yields. The pair is looking a the relevant 1.2500 area.
Spot Gold consolidates at around $1,986 a troy ounce, barely up for the day. Financial markets started the week with a cautious stance, although with the safe-haven US Dollar still out of investors' radar amid recession-related concerns.
Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action.
In mid-January, we published a report on the outlook for the U.S. federal government's borrowing limit, also known as the debt ceiling. Since then, the U.S. economy has evolved tumultuously.