EUR/USD: Will the pair move, post-correction, towards the resistance level of $1.10

Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair had peaked at around $1.1070 and then dropped to around $1.0910 whereas currently it has corrected to the rate of $1.0985. Today, if it manages to hold it above the support level of around $1.0975, we could expect it to test its resistance level at around $1.10 and if it is able to break through it, then it should approach the next one at around $1.1070. On the other hand, a possible breakdown of the support level of $1.0975, could lead to a drop of the rate towards the next support level at around $1.0930.