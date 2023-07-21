Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the EUR lost ground over USD in the previous day, and it is currently traded close at the resistance level at around 1.1142. Today, if it will be able to keep the rate above the level of 1.1140, then it could rise further towards the next resistance level at around 1.1190, otherwise it could drop towards the support level at around 1.1120.