EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the EUR lost ground over USD in the previous day, and it is currently traded close at the resistance level at around 1.1142. Today, if it will be able to keep the rate above the level of 1.1140, then it could rise further towards the next resistance level at around 1.1190, otherwise it could drop towards the support level at around 1.1120.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance.
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.