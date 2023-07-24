EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the EUR lost ground over USD in the previous days, and it is currently traded below its resistance level at around $1.1129. Today, if it is able to break through the resistance level which is located at around the rate of $1.1140, then it could rise further towards the next resistance level at around $1.1190-1.12, otherwise it could drop towards the support level at around $1.1115-1.1120.
