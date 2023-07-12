Share:

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in an uptrend, and it is traded above the level of $1.10, at the rate of $1.1023. Today, it could approach the level of $1.11 but all will depend on the US’s announcement at 15:30 (GMT+3) on CPI. In case USD gets stronger, its support level will be located at $1.0950, otherwise its resistance level will be the rate of $1.11.