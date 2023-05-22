EUR/USD: Will the FX pair escape its downtrend and rise towards its resistance level of $1.0885?

EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend, and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0822. Today, if it holds above the support level which is located at around $1.079-1.08, then we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.0840- 1.0850 and if it is able to pass it, then it could approach the next resistance level at around $1.0885.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar recovers ahead of debt ceiling talks
EUR/USD is easing to test 1.0800 in the European morning. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid a risk-off market profile, as traders stay cautious ahead of another round of US debt-ceiling talks.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is seeing fresh selling interest, heading toward 1.2400 in European trading hours. The pair is struggling amid a US Dollar rebound, as the US debt ceiling uncertainty-led cautious risk tone revives the safe-haven demand for the Greenback.
Gold edges higher on US debt ceiling woes, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or its lowest level since early April touched on Friday and kicks off the new week on a subdued note.
Solana fails to outperform competitors Ethereum and Cardano as on-chain activity declines
Solana (SOL), one of the largest smart contract competitors of the Ethereum network, witnessed a significant increase in the number of new addresses added in the month of May.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.