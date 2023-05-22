AAATrade Team AAATrade Team
AAATrade

EUR/USD: Will the FX pair escape its downtrend and rise towards its resistance level of $1.0885?

ANALYSIS |
Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend, and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0822. Today, if it holds above the support level which is located at around $1.079-1.08, then we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.0840- 1.0850 and if it is able to pass it, then it could approach the next resistance level at around $1.0885.

EURUSD

Share: Feed news

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar recovers ahead of debt ceiling talks

EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar recovers ahead of debt ceiling talks

EUR/USD is easing to test 1.0800 in the European morning. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid a risk-off market profile, as traders stay cautious ahead of another round of US debt-ceiling talks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid cautious markets

GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid cautious markets

GBP/USD is seeing fresh selling interest, heading toward 1.2400 in European trading hours. The pair is struggling amid a US Dollar rebound, as the US debt ceiling uncertainty-led cautious risk tone revives the safe-haven demand for the Greenback. 

GBP/USD News

Gold edges higher on US debt ceiling woes, lacks bullish conviction

Gold edges higher on US debt ceiling woes, lacks bullish conviction

Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or its lowest level since early April touched on Friday and kicks off the new week on a subdued note.

Gold News

Solana fails to outperform competitors Ethereum and Cardano as on-chain activity declines

Solana fails to outperform competitors Ethereum and Cardano as on-chain activity declines

Solana (SOL), one of the largest smart contract competitors of the Ethereum network, witnessed a significant increase in the number of new addresses added in the month of May.

Read more

Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?

Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?

This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures