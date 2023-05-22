EUR/USD: Will the FX pair escape its downtrend and rise towards its resistance level of $1.0885?

Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend, and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0822. Today, if it holds above the support level which is located at around $1.079-1.08, then we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.0840- 1.0850 and if it is able to pass it, then it could approach the next resistance level at around $1.0885.