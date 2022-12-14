The single European currency remains at levels above 1,06 having lost a small part from yesterday's strong gains .
The significant easing of inflationary pressures in the US economy acted as the trigger that the market was waiting for to break the pair out of the extremely limited range of fluctuation just above the 1,05 level that was the last days .
Yesterday's inflation announcement greatly reinforces the estimation that the US Federal Rezerve Bank will slowdown the policy on interest rates high in order to limit inflation pressures.
Now the chances of a significant surprise in today's announcement to increase by 75 basis points is extremely small .
The interest rate gap between the Fed and Ecb was seen as the main cause of the significant pressures that the European currency received in recent months .
The development of the Ukraine case , the energy crisis which by extension burdened the economy of Europe and the prospect of recessions were also considered to be a critical cause.
The gap in interest rates after the latest developments appears to remain, but the prospect of widening is significantly limited .
While the significant de-escalation in the prices of oil mainly but also of natural gas create some optimism that the energy crisis on the European continent is under control with the prospects of a significant recession limited .
The above has brought some major balance back into the markets helping the European currency absorb much of the losses of recent months and return to the highest levels since June .
The significant reaction of the European currency absolutely confirmed my main strategy to maintaining long positions in favor of the euro on every dip of the pair .
But at the current levels I will have to move away from this strategy and in order for there to be a repositioning in favor of the euro now the dip will have to be of a large extent.
Many data contributed and supported the significant rise of the European currency and acted as a trigger But which will slowly be digested by the markets and it will be difficult to have a new significant refueling for fresh strong upward momentum .
Maybe a combination of a dovish policy from Fed today evening with a simultaneous hawkish rhetoric and decision tomorrow noon by Ecb could act as a new trigger .
I would give to this scenario little chance.
