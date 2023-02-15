Share:

The single European currency is marginally above the 1,07 level as it receives mild pressures with a possibility to extend more.

Yesterday was full of emotion as in the wake of the announcement about the course of inflation in the US economy the pair had very intense trading in both directions, characteristically displaying the signs of confusion that we had already mentioned in the previous article.

Even though the figures were announced in general very close to the expectations even the extremely small increase observed in the prices compared to the estimates was able to bring the American currency back to the fore even though the first reaction was against it.

The maintenance of inflationary pressures is a key factor for the Fed to return to more hawkish rhetoric which is capable of strengthening the US dollar further.

The figures that were announced cannot be considered to give a clear picture for this.

The intense volatility seen in both directions further reinforces the scenario that the market remains under confusion and the pair struggles to find a further strong direction.

Once again as there was some peaking in the pair the US dollar reacted which brings back the thought that the strategy to buy the US currency at each peak of the pair was and is likely to be the recommended strategy as this behavior continues with excellent fidelity and has not disappointed so far.

Today's agenda is not indifferent as the speech of President Lagarde and the industrial production of the Eurozone stand out. While from the side of the American economy we have the announcement on retail sales.

Any surprise in these is likely to be reflects in the exchange rate, leading it out of the tight confines it has been stuck in lately.

I will remain on a wait-and-see attitude today, however, anticipating that little by little, as long as some macroeconomic news will support it, the way for further pressure on the European currency opens up.