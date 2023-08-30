The single European currency remains at levels just above 1.0850, but limiting yesterday's gains where after an impressive day it managed to gain more than 100 basis points approaching the levels of 1.09.
Of course, the behavior of the market and the rise of the European currency is more justified as some significant pressures that the American currency received, especially after the announcement of the first data on the labor sector in the United States, which, however, have much less weight than today's ADP report for private sector jobs and mainly from the Friday's new jobs data.
Apparently some investors bet that the pattern of limiting strong US jobs data will continue into Friday putting significant pressure on the US Dollar.
It is worth noting that the labor sector in the United States remains at a very good levels and is one of the areas of optimism for the course of the US economy.
But yesterday's data cannot prejudge today's announcement and especially Friday's data as reversals in the flow of Economic fundamentals are very common.
The impressive reaction of the European currency yesterday was not based on some background in favor of the euro But mainly it was an anti-dollar move.
From today until Friday the flurry of important economic news continues and is expected to affect and increase volatility in the exchange rate.
Yesterday's significant rise in the Euro confirmed once again my basic thinking and strategy as stated recently to prefer positions in favor of the European currency after sharp dives and new local lows, even though once again I missed the best entry level.
The agenda is extremely rich and in view of important announcements the attitude of waiting may be a better thought but maintaining significant doubts about whether the European currency will be able to continue the strong rise and especially if they do not disappoint again the US data.
