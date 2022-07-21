With great interest the markets await later in the noon Europe time the meeting of the European Central Bank and the statements of President Lagarde.
Absolutely expected It is a decision to increase by 25 basis points while in the last few days the bets for an increase of 50 points have increased.
The increase of probability for a 50 basis point hike was one of the main reasons for the strong reaction for the common European currency in recent days.
While the positive climate that temporarily returned to the International stock markets helped in turn the temporary upward movement of the euro. Nevertheless, as we noted in the last report, the duration and intensity were limited.
In view of the important today's decision it would be very difficult to continue the upward momentum of the pair and break upward critical levels like that of 1,0280-1.0300.
The positive sentiment in international stock markets has returned in recent days as messages that natural gas flows will resume after the temporary interruption were encouraging. However the picture remains cloudy, the flow has not been restored to 100% and the environment for new pressures may be created.
We would seen it very difficult for the European central bank to surprise the markets by announcing a 50-point increase.
We believe that the base scenario for 25 basis point increase in key interest rates is what will be announced and unless there is some surprise from president Lagarde's comments the euro could hardly continue its strong upward momentum at this stage.
