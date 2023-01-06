The single European currency is trying to hold above the 1,05 level after yesterday's losses.
Preliminary data released yesterday showed a strong U.S. employment trend, and today's new jobs announcement is being awaited with great interest to confirm whether the U.S. labor sector remains strong.
At the same time we have the announcement on the course of inflation in the eurozone. As it is one of the most important economic data monitored by the European Central Bank in order to make its decisions on interest rate increases, the market reaction is likely to be very strong in case there is any surprise.
For days i have reported that the significant de-escalation in natural gas prices will have the effect of limiting inflationary pressures, something that was already confirmed in yesterday's announcement of inflation in the German economy and which i expect today's announcement to confirm as well.
A significant reduction in inflation pressures is quite likely to lead the European central bank to reduce the aggressive rhetoric it had in the last 2 months of last year, with the result that the euro will once again be called into question.
The US currency already since yesterday is starting to gain ground and for now the European currency has shown very limited signs of reaction apart from holding at prices close to the 1,05.
Once again the strategy to buy the US currency at peaks has been confirmed with increased possibility the dollar to extending gains further.
In any case, ahead of the two stormy news on Eurozone inflation and US jobs, it would be wiser to take profits from the latest dollar move and take a wait-and-see attitude until the announcements.
