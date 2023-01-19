The single European currency remains in an extremely tight range trading just near to 1,08 level pending Lagarde's speech later in the day.

After an impressive day yesterday the exchange rate is in an extremely calm environment as investors avoid taking further bets before the President of the european central bank's speech and the announcement of the latest Ecb meeting's minutes.

Yesterday the European currency although managed to mark a new high level slightly above the previous one , then came under intense pressure resulting return very soon below 1,08 again.

This behavior reconfirmed my last thought to buy the US currency on new peaks , as the European currency although reacting and trying to move higher seem to have lost the previous strong momentum.

In any case, the whole game is set up around the course of interest rates and the decisions of the two central banks for the future.

For this reason today's speech by President Lagarde with the parallel announcement of the minutes from the latest Ecb's meeting is expected with great interest by investors.

The significant recovery of the European currency in recent months has been fueled by the hawkish rhetoric of the European Central Bank, which in this way showed that it is trying to cover the gap that exists between the Fed and Ecb rates level.

At the moment estimates are converging that the level of interest rates from the Ecb side will reach 3.25% possibly in the next three meetings.

Any surprise from President Lagarde will result in sharp moves in the forex market and a possible break of major levels.

As the shift in rhetoric to a more aggressive one has already been largely discounted by markets any different wording is expected to weigh heavily on the European currency.

For this reason i maintain a wait-and-see attitude before the speech and I see no significant reason to differentiate my latest strategy to buy the US currency on new peaks , something that has not disappointed me so far.