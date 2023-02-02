After an impressive day yesterday the single European currency marked a significant rise surpassing the level of 1,10 after many months.

Everything worked in favor of the euro with the Fed's decision fully expected and the Chairman Jerome Powell confirming a particularly dovish tone on the central bank'spossible intentions going forward.

While earlier various macroeconomic news from Us had a mixed picture which could not support the US currency.

Central banker Jerome Powell sent the message to markets that the level of inflation in the United States is showing strong signs of easing, creating optimism in stock markets while curbing expectations that Fed will return to more hawkish rhetoric.

Thus the single European currency found an opportunity to return to an upward momentum after the significant correction it had undergone a day earlier.

The market now hangs on the lips of Ecb President Christine Lagarde who in a crucial meeting is expected to announce an interest rate increase by 50 basis points but the whole game will depend on her statements afterwards.

As I mentioned in yesterday's article, recently a scene has been set which everything is discounted in favor of the European currency, but something that does not completely convince me and even though yesterday's speech by Powell disappointed me, the attitude of waiting ahead of the meeting turned out to be the most appropriate behavior.

With the conclusion of today's decision by the European central bank and the speech of President Lagarde it seems to complete a small circle where many events supported the further rise of the European currency and I keep some doubts if the same news can feed back the European currency in a new bullish momentum for a long time.

Now at new highs for the pair I will maintain my basic strategy of buying the US currency at new peaks believing that the temporarily cap of the Euro's upside is very close.