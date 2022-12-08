The single European currency remains locked in a narrow range around the 1,05 level as it looks difficult to find a catalyst to break the levels it has been trading for the past three days.

Yesterday's optimism about the development path of the European economy restrained the pressures that the euro had been under and brought the pair back above the level of 1,05.

The announcement about the eurozone GDP positively surprised analysts as there was a small rise .

This announcement was able to reverse the negative climate in which the European currency had fallen, but it was not able to create a strong upward momentum to approach the level of 1,06 again.

The market is indeed looking quite cautious as to whether the European currency could currently justify prices well above current levels , having already corrected over a thousand basis points from the lows of 0.9535 in September.

The key question points for investors regarding the path of the exchange rate remain , with interest rate rises at the forefront by far .

In such an environment, the speech of the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde later in the day is expected with particular interest and the question remains whether her statements will be able to create a strong direction to break the pair out of the narrow range .The rest of the agenda is seen as extremely poor today and apart from weekly US jobless claims there is no macroeconomic news that could act as a trigger for major moves .

If President Lagarde doesn't announce anything that will shake the markets the most likely scenario is that the narrow trading range will remain and for today.