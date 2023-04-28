EUR/USD: Will it move towards the price of $1.1060, or fall to $1.0970?

Share:

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair had been in a rollercoaster where recently it approached the rate of around $1.11 and then corrected to the current rate of around $1.1016. Today, if it holds above the level of $1.10, then we could see it rising again towards the resistance level of around $1.1060, otherwise it should re-test the next support level at around $1.0970.