The single European currency holds above 1/1 level but is already in a tight profit taking mode awaiting the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates later in the day.

The decision to increase by 75 basis points is fully expected , the market has discounted it and it is unlikely that the Ecb will surprise the markets in terms of the size of the rate hikes.

However, President Lagarde's statements and any messages may act as a trigger for significant movements in the markets.

At the same time, we also have the announcement on the growth rates of the US economy, something that is expected with particular interest as the messages from the recent macroeconomic data are quite worrying and raise important questions about the financial endurance of the US economy in an environment of high interest rates.

Let's not forget after all that one of the most important reasons for the last large upward movement of the dollar that brought the pair almost 500 points below 1/1 had as a cause the gap that is created between the policies of the two central banks on interest rate increases.

The Fed's extremely aggressive policy rhetoric appears to have been limited recently and a disappointing economic growth announcement is likely to further limit aggressive rate hike rhetoric going forward.

My basic position that the market will return very soon above the 1/1 level which was repeatedly mentioned in the previous articles has been confirmed, however i express some doubts whether the latest dynamics of the rise of the euro will have the same continuity , as i believe that signs of fatigue will appear and pressures on the European currency may come back to the fore.

Ahead of today's ECB announcement i currently maintain a hold position , the increased volatility and the return to prices below 1/1 level again is a possible scenario after the announcements of interest rates and the growth rate of the US economy.

Also , as we mentioned yesterday, remaining the pair at prices above 1,0060 before the announcement will be a small surprise , since the liquidations which have already appeared the most logical is to expand more in anticipation of a critical event.