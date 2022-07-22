European central bank and President Lagarde surprised the market but the euro reaped only temporary gains.
In a European economy that is in doubt and facing significant and fundamental problems an aggressive move of 50 basis points increase in key interest rates is definitely a decision with some risk.
Today's announcement of the shrinking private sector in Germany confirms these concerns and has put the European currency in an environment of new pressures.
The clouds of the possibility of stagflation in the European economy remain with the risk that the European Central Bank's attempt to control high inflation could endanger the development path of the European economy.
In this environment, the European common currency made some gains in the wake of the announcement but failed to break the critical resistance levels of 1,0280-1.0300.
International stock markets are showing signs of fatigue after recent bullish sessions leading to re-positions for the dollar as a safe haven currency.
Although the decisions of the European Central Bank surprised us and were not in accordance with our basic scenario, the difficulty of the Euro to maintain the gains was quite expected as we noted in yesterday's report.
Despite a strong upward reaction of almost 300 basis points in recent days which driving the pair from the 0,9950 levels to 1.03 threshold , the momentum seems to be returning to the downside .
We would prefer to maintain a neutral position for the duration of the day awaiting lower levels for a possible repositioning in favor to euro .
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!