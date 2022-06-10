European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde did not surprise the markets with the result the European currency suffered losses and approached the levels of 1,06 at the lowest level of the last three weeks.
Her statements on the prospects for raising interest rates proved to be a fully anticipated with the consequence that the common European currency loses ground and creates the prospects for further losses .
As we noted in yesterday's report, it would be difficult for the president of the Central Bank to pleasantly surprise the market by giving the right for upward movement for the euro .
Buyers was expecting a more aggressive stance from Lagarde, signaling an increase of 50 basis points in July, but this did not happen, disappointing those who were waiting for a further rise.
It's typical that the '' broom '' behavior we expected was confirmed after in the aftermath of Lagarde coments the market temporarily moved to the level of 1,0775 by executing stop loss orders and then lost more than 150 basis points approaching 1,06 .
The evolution of inflation, as Ms. Lagarde said, will be the crucial point for the September decisions.
In this environment, the maintenance of 10-year US government bond yields above 3% continues to favor the US currency, while the losses suffered by the stock markets also favor the dollar as a safe haven currency in a risk aversion environment .
Later in the day, markets are waiting for data on the course of inflation in the United States, something that, if announced higher, will increase the chances for undertaking a more aggressive policy by Fed .
A possible break of the 106 level is expected to find support close to 1, 0550 levels , with the prospect of a further fall in the exchange rate to remain but with limited dynamics.
