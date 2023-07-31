Share:

The single European currency is trying to find balance points and defend the 1,10 level after the losses towards the end of last week in the wake of the Fed and European Central Bank interest rate decisions.

Αs the decisions were fully expected and had been discounted by the markets all thoughts are now trying to detect what comes next.

The exchange rate continues to be fully linked to the announcement of important macroeconomic figures and especially those related to inflation which may change the bets on the intentions of the two central banks.

Τhe market continues to be under confusion and the conclusions from the behavior of the pair remain confused.

Although the European currency seems to be regaining the advantage and trying to develop some mild upward momentum this has been questioning several times and I currently do not see anything significant that could change this fact.

The euro despite the impressive recovery from the lows of 0.95 almost 11 months earlier remains at low levels compared to historical behavior but the situation and the reflection on the European economy could hardly justify high prices at the moment.

The course of the pair continues to be a game of speculation, statements and fundamental news something that will continue.

Today's agenda is quite rich, in which the announcements about Consumer inflation in the eurozone and the path of development of the European economy stand out, which, if they surprise either positively or negatively, have the weight to create some significant movement in the exchange rate.

My thinking and the basic strategy remains broadly the same, showing a preference for the European currency whenever it receives some significant pressures with the aim of reactions which the Euro achieves with great fidelity.

I estimate that good levels to materialize this thought It is some level below 1,09.

In any case the creation of a strong Momentum to one side or the other remains a question and I think it is difficult to happen , with the scenario of having a range trading behavior in a wide range between the 1,06-1,14 levels for the coming months remains on the table with good probability.