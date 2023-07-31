The single European currency is trying to find balance points and defend the 1,10 level after the losses towards the end of last week in the wake of the Fed and European Central Bank interest rate decisions.
Αs the decisions were fully expected and had been discounted by the markets all thoughts are now trying to detect what comes next.
The exchange rate continues to be fully linked to the announcement of important macroeconomic figures and especially those related to inflation which may change the bets on the intentions of the two central banks.
Τhe market continues to be under confusion and the conclusions from the behavior of the pair remain confused.
Although the European currency seems to be regaining the advantage and trying to develop some mild upward momentum this has been questioning several times and I currently do not see anything significant that could change this fact.
The euro despite the impressive recovery from the lows of 0.95 almost 11 months earlier remains at low levels compared to historical behavior but the situation and the reflection on the European economy could hardly justify high prices at the moment.
The course of the pair continues to be a game of speculation, statements and fundamental news something that will continue.
Today's agenda is quite rich, in which the announcements about Consumer inflation in the eurozone and the path of development of the European economy stand out, which, if they surprise either positively or negatively, have the weight to create some significant movement in the exchange rate.
My thinking and the basic strategy remains broadly the same, showing a preference for the European currency whenever it receives some significant pressures with the aim of reactions which the Euro achieves with great fidelity.
I estimate that good levels to materialize this thought It is some level below 1,09.
In any case the creation of a strong Momentum to one side or the other remains a question and I think it is difficult to happen , with the scenario of having a range trading behavior in a wide range between the 1,06-1,14 levels for the coming months remains on the table with good probability.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 after EU inflation and GDP data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.1000 in the European session on Monday, supported by the latest EU data. Eurostat reported that the Eurozone GDP grew 0.6% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, while the annual Core HICP inflation held steady at 5.5% in July.
GBP/USD begins BoE/NFP week on defensive note near 1.2850
GBP/USD aptly portrays the market’s indecision near 1.2850 early Europe, bracing for a key week comprising the BoE policy decision and the US NFP data. The pair stays mildly bid amid a mixed market mood and a broad US Dollar rebound.
Gold price awaits manufacturing sector report for decisive action
Gold price action is correcting on Monday after sensing resistance above $1,960.00 as the robust performance of the United States in the April-June quarter reinforces the need for more interest-rate hikes from the Fed.
PEPE market left unattended as Shibarium news drives meme coiners to Shiba Inu and BONE
Pepe coin price shows signs of a desolate market, stuck within a bind as its peers in the meme coin lane continue to show momentum. Following its premiere, the frog-themed meme coin quickly took over to become the meme coin flag bearer with outstanding gains.
Week Ahead – NFP report to probably steal the limelight from BoE and RBA
The Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up the summer central bank decisions in the coming week, although the US jobs report may attract the most attention.