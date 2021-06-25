Policymakers boost optimism despite a certain dose of caution.

US employment-related data would take centre stage next week.

EUR/USD recovered some ground, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.

After sharply appreciating following the US Federal Reserve announcement, the greenback corrected lower this past week. The EUR/USD pair recovered from a two-month low of 1.1846, to settle at the 1.1960 price zone, falling short of losing its bearish potential.

Policymakers optimistic but cautious

Central bankers remained under the spotlight, although sentiment was the main driver, as rallying stocks underpinned demand for high-yielding currencies.

On the one hand, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that the outlook for the euro area economy is brightening as the pandemic situation improves, adding that economic growth could rebound quicker than expected. She also said that the ECB will maintain the accommodation policy and that tightening would be premature.

On the other hand, US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell testified before the House of Representatives on the Fed’s response to the pandemic. Powell remarked on the sustained economic improvement amid speedy immunization in the country but once again noted that inflationary pressures would be temporal. Both leaders were optimistic but cautious, as developed countries are closer to leaving the pandemic behind.

Beyond central bank heads, multiple Fed speakers were on the wires these days, offering different points of view on when and how inflation will become concerning enough to trigger tightening.

Anyway, market players remained optimistic throughout the week. The Nasdaq and the S&P reached all-time highs, while the DJIA posted substantial gains, keeping demand for the greenback subdued across the FX board.

The upbeat sentiment got a boost on Thursday after US President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending. There are not many details out yet, although the market talks point to a $579 billion agreement.

Economies keep progressing

The cold numbers kept indicating growth at both shores of the Atlantic. Markit released the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for the EU and the US. In Europe, the manufacturing indexes beat expectations, while services output grew at a faster-than-anticipated pace. In the US, however, services output contracted to 64.8 from 70.4, missing expectations, although the manufacturing index expanded to 62.6.

In the US, Durable Goods Orders grew 2.3% in May, while weekly unemployment claims resulted at 411K, both missing expectations but still indicating economic progress. The Q1 Gross Domestic Product was confirmed at 6.4%. On Friday, the country published the Fed’s favorite inflation reading, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index jumped to 3.4% YoY as expected in May, putting some pressure on the American currency, amid persistent strength in equities.

The upcoming will bring the preliminary estimates of June inflation for Germany and the EU and the final estimates of Markit PMIs. Germany will also release May Retail Sales.

The US will publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI on Thursday, although the focus will be on US employment-related data. In addition, the country will publish the ADP survey on private jobs creation on Wednesday, ahead of the June Nonfarm Payrolls report. At the time being, market expectations point to a 600K increase in the headline number, while the unemployment rate is foreseen contracting from 5.8% to 5.7%. The monthly US employment report needs to be a real shocker to trigger a sustainable directional rally.

EUR/USD technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair posted a modest weekly advance, ending it a handful of pips above the 61.8% retracement of the March/May rally at around 1.1920. The 50% retracement of the same rally comes at 1.1985, the immediate resistance, and the level to beat to give hope to bulls.

From a technical point of view, the risk remains skewed to the downside in the long term. The weekly chart shows that the pair keeps developing below its 20 SMA, which slowly gains bearish traction. Moreover, longer moving averages are losing their bullish strength but remain far below the current level. Meanwhile, technical indicators have turned modestly higher, but the Momentum remains stuck at neutral levels, while the RSI currently stands at 47, indicating limited buying interest.

The daily chart shows that bears are still in the driver’s seat. The pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south above the longer ones. The closest MA is the 200 one, currently at around 1.1990. Technical indicators have corrected the extreme oversold reading witnessed in the previous week but are currently resuming their declines within negative levels, in line with further dollar gains.

The June low at 1.1848 is the immediate support level, followed by the 1.1770 price zone. If the pair falls below this last one, the slump will quickly extend toward the 1.1700 mark. Beyond the mentioned 1.1985 Fibonacci level, the pair could recover up to the 1.2060/70 price zone.

EUR/USD sentiment poll

According to the FXStreet Forecast Poll , the pair has limited upward scope. The weekly perspective show that bears remain a majority, with the pair seen on average around 1.1900. Selling interest decreases in the monthly and quarterly perspectives, although bulls stand at 41% and 50% respectively. In both cases, the pair is seen on average, a handful of pips above the 1.2000 figure.

In the Overview chart, moving averages have pared their slides and turned higher, but the shorter one remains below the current level, while the longer ones had a limited bullish potential. In the one-month time-frame, most targets accumulate around the 1.2000 level, while in the quarterly view, the 1.2200 price zone is the one attracting the most interest.