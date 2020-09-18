- The Federal Reserve disappointed investors by refraining from extended QE.
- Tepid growth data suggest a low way ahead towards pre-pandemic levels.
- EUR/USD ending a second consecutive week unchanged, but dollar bulls nowhere to be found.
Another week is coming to an end, and the FX market seems unable to find its way. The EUR/USD pair is poised to finish it little changed around 1.1850, its comfort zone pretty much since September started.
Several central banks had monetary policy meetings these days, the US Federal Reserve included but were far from being shining stars. In fact, the impact of the pandemic on economies, and the uncertainty on what’s to come in that front, have policymakers as clueless as speculators.
Central bankers saving bullets
The US Federal Reserve revised its near-term economic outlook and now sees GDP down 3.7% this year, much better than the 6.5% drop forecast in June. The unemployment rate is now seen at 7.6% from 9.3% previously. Yet, at the same time, policymakers pledged to keep rates near zero at least until 2023. The central bank added a year to its economic projections, with chief Powell noting that this “powerful” forward guidance will provide support.
Even further, the central bank indicated that the current levels of QE are appropriate. Economists were expecting the Fed to announce increased bond-buying, but instead, the Fed said that more fiscal support is needed, rolling the ball into the Congress’ side of the court.
And the Fed was not the only central bank that held back. Neither the BOJ nor the BOE introduced changes to their monetary policy, although the last one made some noise by mentioning negative rates. Still, and remembering the ECB’s announcement a couple of weeks ago, and also RBA’s Lowe seems the subtle intention of central bankers these days is to keep currencies from appreciating, which may hurt the already battered economies.
Within the pandemic context, central bankers have taken extraordinary measures. The crisis remains, and policymakers are reluctant to extend massive easing. It seems they are saving the last bullets, should the ongoing tepid recovery suffers a setback.
Tepid data fueled concerns
Macroeconomic figures released these days mostly indicate that, while progress is being made, economic activity remains well below pre-pandemic levels. To mention some of the most relevant numbers, European Industrial Production improved in July, but when compared to a year earlier, it was down 7.7%. The Union’s inflation contracted 0.2% YoY in August. In the US, August Retail Sales posted a modest 0.6% advance, although the core reading printed at -0.1%, below the 0.5% expected.
The focus next week will be on the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will testify before Congress. Given the recent central banks’ meeting, it seems quite unlikely that his words could impact currencies. Also, Markit will publish the September preliminary estimates of its PMIs for both economies. Market’s expectations are of similar readings to August final ones. By the end of the week, the US will publish August Durable Goods Orders, seen up in the month by 1.5%.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is ending a second consecutive week unchanged in the 1.1840/50 price zone. However, it posted yet another lower low of 1.1736 and a lower high at 1.1900. In the weekly chart, the pair continues to develop far above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, stabilized well into positive ground, indicating that there’s no interest on the greenback.
In the daily chart, the pair retains its neutral stance. It keeps hovering around a directionless 20 DMA, while the larger ones keep heading north far below it. The Momentum indicator turned marginally lower around its midline while the RSI indicator stands flat around 54.
An immediate support level is 1.1790, followed by 1.1695, August monthly low. However, the greenback remains out of the market favor and a decline towards this last seems unlikely. If it happens, strong buying interest will likely reappear around it. Resistances, on the other hand, come at 1.1915 and 1.2011, this year high.
EUR/USD sentiment poll
According to the FXStreet Forecast Poll, the pair has reached an interim top. Bears are a majority in the weekly and monthly views, with bulls taking the lead by little in the 3-month perspective. Anyway, and on average, the pair is seen holding around the current level.
The Overview chart, however, indicates that higher targets are now being considered, reflecting decreasing interest on the greenback. The weekly moving average is heading marginally lower, but the monthly and quarterly ones offer neutral-to-bullish slopes. Interestingly, and despite the ECB put a virtual cap on 1.20, most targets in the longer-term perspective accumulate around it, with higher possible objectives expected as time goes by.
Related Forecasts:
AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat data overshadowed by scared central bankers
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Boris' Brexit climbdown insufficient to keep pound afloat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.