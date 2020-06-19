US data kept giving signs of improvement but remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Unprecedented levels of uncertainty about economic comebacks weighed on the market’s mood.

EUR/USD with an increasingly bearish potential in the long-term.

It was quite a dull week for EUR/USD, as the pair has spent most of if struggling to hold above the 1.1200 level. When compared to the previous week, the pair posted a lower low and a lower high, posing the risk to the downside for the days to come.

Uncertainty was the main theme, as usual, related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how and when the economies could start recovering. Rising COVID-19 cases in some US states were in the eye of the storm, spurring fears of new lockdowns, although US President Trump made it clear that he doesn’t want to back. Also, outbreaks were reported in some European countries, with the largest one in Germany, ending up with over 7,000 people going back into strict lockdown.

There were some encouraging developments with the use of common drugs and progress in different vaccines, but the world is still far from beating the illness that put it in a brink of an economic collapse.

Better but not yet good

US data released these last few days has shown signs of improvement but remains below the pre-pandemic levels. US Retail Sales soared in May, up by 17.7% when compared to the previous month. The core reading, so-called Retail Sales Control Group, came in at 11%, beating the expected 8%. In the week ended June 12, Initial Jobless Claims rose by 1.5M above the 1.3M expected, but far below the over 6 million seen mid-March. Continuing Jobless Claims in the week ended June 5 came in at 20.5M vs. the 19.8M expected. The Philadelphia Fed's Manufacturing Index, on the other hand, jumped to 27.5 in June from -43.1 in May.

US Federal Reserve Chair Powell testified before Congress, but his words had a limited impact on the greenback, as he repeated that the Fed stands ready to do more to aid the economy is more to be done, adding that they are not thinking about raising rates, as the economy will need support for an extended period of time.

European figures, on the other hand, were generally weaker-than-anticipated, although in-line with what investors had already priced in. A positive note came from the ZEW Survey, which showed that Economic Sentiment improved in June, as the German index came in at 63.4 while for the whole EU, it resulted in 58.6.

Modest economic progress in June

The upcoming week will be quite a busy one, as relevant data will come from both shores of the Atlantic. On Tuesday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of June PMIs. Manufacturing output and services activity are expected to bounce further from record lows, but also to remain within contraction levels. Market players will be paying more attention than usual to these numbers.

The US will publish May Durable Goods Orders, seen at 7.1% from -17.7% in the previous month, and the final version of Q1 GDP, foreseen unchanged at -5.0%. On Friday, the country will publish Personal Income and Personal Spending figures for May, which include core PCE inflation for the same month.

The EU will offer the preliminary estimate of June Consumer Confidence, seen improving to -15 from -18.8. Germany will unveil the June IFO survey on Business Climate and the GFK Consumer Confidence, expected to have deteriorated to -21.7 from -18.9 in the previous month.

EUR/USD technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair weekly candle is a Doji, yet as said, it posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis. It held above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.1170, the immediate support. In the weekly chart, the pair is holding just above a mildly bearish 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA advanced just modestly, far below the current level. The Momentum indicator is bouncing from its mid-line, while the RSI is flat at around 56. Bears are still side-lined but may take their chances if the pair breaks below the mentioned Fibonacci support level.

In the daily chart, the picture is quite alike, as, despite the soft tone, the pair has met buyers these last two days around a bullish 20 SMA, which continues advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have continued to ease within positive level, losing their bearish strength as they approach their midlines.

Below 1.1170, the next support is located at 1.1095, where the pair has the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally. The greenback can strengthen to this point on upbeat US data coupled with a tepid market mood, as it happened this week. To the upside, there’s an immediate resistance level at 1.1270, while beyond this last the pair can recover towards the 1.1340/60 price zone.

EUR/USD sentiment poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that bears are in control, being a majority in the three-time frames under study, although the pair is seen holding above the critical 1.1000 threshold. In the weekly perspective, the pair is seen on average at 1.1160, while between 1.10 and 1.11 in the monthly and quarterly views.

The Overview chart shows that the moving averages in the weekly and monthly views are turning lower, while the larger one maintains a modest bullish slope, although the most possible target accumulate below the 1.12 figure. For the upcoming week, more range-trading is to be expected.

