Weekly forecast (September 25 – 29, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,0695, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,0945.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1,0635, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1,0516.

Monthly forecast, September – October, 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,0765, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,0945 and 1.1095.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,0765, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0635 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,0516 and 1,0340.