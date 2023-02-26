Weekly Forecast (February 27 – March 3, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,0655, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,0804.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,0655, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0481 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,0290.
Monthly Forecast, February – March 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0926, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0926 and 1,1032.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0804, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0481 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,0222.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
