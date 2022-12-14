Weekly forecast (December 14 – 16, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1,0606, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1,0889.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1,0606, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1,0367 and 1,0131.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1,0367, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1,0793.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1,0367, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1,0131 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 0,9595.