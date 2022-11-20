Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.0305, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.0508 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.0670.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.0305, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0131 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 0.9760.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0054, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0367.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0054, which will be followed by reaching support level 0.9595.