Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0134, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0428.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 0.9916, which will be followed by moving down to support level 0.9600.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0134, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0428 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.0853.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0134, which will be followed by reaching support level 0.9600.

