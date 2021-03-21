This/Next week forecast (March 22 – 26, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1882, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.2011 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.2113.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start or from 1.2011, or as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1835, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1640.
Previous week forecast
Fundamental analysis
Difference between US – EU manufacturing and interest rates showing fair price on the level 1.12.
Monthly forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2190, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2350 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.2555.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.2190, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1840 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1640.
Previous forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
