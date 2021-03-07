This/Next Week Forecast (March 8 – 12, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.1952, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2050 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.2113.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.1952, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1840 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1640.

Previous week forecast

Fundamental analysis

Difference between US – EU manufacturing and interest rates showing fair price on the level 1.12.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2190, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2350 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.2555.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.2190, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1840 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1640.

Previous forecast