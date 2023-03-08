Share:

Wednesday forecast (March 8, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,0576, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,0655.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1,0532, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0481.

Weekly forecast (March 6 – 10, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,0691, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,0804.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,0691, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0532 and 1.0481.

Monthly forecast, February – March 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0926, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0926 and 1,1032.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0804, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0481 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,0222.