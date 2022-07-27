Wednesday forecast, 27 July 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,0320, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,0428.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1,0170, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1,0000.
This/next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0428, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0671.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0428, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0172 and 1.0000.
Monthly forecast, August 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0428, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0671 and 1.0853.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0428, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0000 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.09600.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!