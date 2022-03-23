The Euro weakens on Wednesday, signaling that bears from 1.1137 (Mar 17 recovery top) regained traction after a brief pause on Tuesday.
Fresh weakness probes again through cracked pivotal Fibo support at 1.0971 (50% retracement of 1.0806/1.1137 recovery leg), but need a clear break here to generate signal of bearish continuation and bring in focus targets at 1.0932/00 (Fibo 61.8% / round-figure).
Conversely, repeated failure at 1.0971b would increase risk of bear-trap formation and ease downside pressure, however, such scenario would require confirmation on lift and close above pivotal barriers at 1.1036/45 (20DMA (Tuesday’s high).
Daily studies lack clear direction as momentum is rising but in negative territory, RSI is descending and 10/20 DMA’s are mixed, requiring caution and clearer signal.
Res: 1.1045; 1.1059; 1.1070; 1.1100
Sup: 1.0971; 1.0950; 1.0932; 1.0900
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
