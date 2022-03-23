The Euro weakens on Wednesday, signaling that bears from 1.1137 (Mar 17 recovery top) regained traction after a brief pause on Tuesday.

Fresh weakness probes again through cracked pivotal Fibo support at 1.0971 (50% retracement of 1.0806/1.1137 recovery leg), but need a clear break here to generate signal of bearish continuation and bring in focus targets at 1.0932/00 (Fibo 61.8% / round-figure).

Conversely, repeated failure at 1.0971b would increase risk of bear-trap formation and ease downside pressure, however, such scenario would require confirmation on lift and close above pivotal barriers at 1.1036/45 (20DMA (Tuesday’s high).

Daily studies lack clear direction as momentum is rising but in negative territory, RSI is descending and 10/20 DMA’s are mixed, requiring caution and clearer signal.

Res: 1.1045; 1.1059; 1.1070; 1.1100

Sup: 1.0971; 1.0950; 1.0932; 1.0900