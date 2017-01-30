EUR/USD: weak, further slides below 1.0610

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0640

The week started with the dollar gapping lower across the FX board, undermined by a spike of risk aversion following the latest US President decision to ban immigration for some certain Muslim countries. Dollar's decline, however was moderated, and the greenback re-surged following London's opening. In the EU, sentiment improved in January as the economic sentiment indicator increased to 108.2 from previous 107.8, beating expectations of 107.9. The subcomponents showed a large uptick in industrial confidence, whilst consumers' sentiment posted modest improve, from -4.9 to .4.7. The EUR/USD pair, however, plunged on comments from ECB's Nowotny, who said that the ECB will probably review its monetary policy in June, but won't discuss tapering. Disappointing German preliminary inflation figures for January weighed further on the common currency, sending the pair down to 1.0619, as harmonized YoY CPI fell by 0.8%.

Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the US released its personal income and spending figures, with the first up, by 0.5% but the second advancing by just 0.3%, below markets expectations. Core PCE price index advanced to 1.7%. Still pending of release are Pending Home Sales figures for December. The EUR/USD pair bounced modestly after the release, but is now being capped by an intraday resistance at 1.0650. In the 1 hour chart, the price has broken well below all of its moving averages, and also below a daily ascendant trend line coming from this year low of 1.0340. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within oversold territory, far from suggesting a recovery at this time. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has accelerated its decline, now around 1.0710, where it converges with the mentioned broken trend line and a major Fibonacci resistance, whilst technical indicators head strongly lower within bearish territory, supporting some further slides on a break below 1.0610.

Support levels: 1.0610 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0650 1.0710 1.0770

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2525

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2600 on early dollar's weakness this Monday, buy was quickly rejected from the level, falling down to 1.2490 amid broad dollar's strength. Mixed US data helped the pair bounce, although the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price remains below its 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator keeps heading south within bearish territory. The RSI indicator in the mentioned chart, however, has bounced from oversold territory, indicating some buying interest aligned around the 1.2500 level. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have lost their bearish strength, but remain within negative territory, whilst the 20 SMA has turned flat, now around 1.2580. Renewed selling pressure below the mentioned daily low should favor additional declines towards the 1.2400/20 region.

Support levels: 1.2490 1.2450 1.2410

Resistance levels: 1.2540 1.2580 1.2630

USD/JPY Current price: 114.42

Further declines ahead Safe-haven yen is up ever since the day underpinned by falling equities. Trump's latest decision on immigration triggered risk aversion at the beginning of the week, whilst mixed US data, with Core PCE inflation up, but weak incomes, maintaining the USD/JPY pair under pressure. The pair attempted to advance early Europe, but was quickly rejected on an approach to the 115.00 level, trading a handful of pips below the 114.50 level ahead of the US opening. Technically, the downward potential seems limited, as the price is above modestly bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, both converging around 114.00/20, while technical indicators diverge within negative territory, with the Momentum heading north towards its mid-line and the RSI still heading south around 41. In the 4 hours chart, the price has been struggling around a bearish 100 SMA ever since the day started, whilst technical indicators turned sharply lower, pressuring their mid-lines but not confirming a bearish extension. At this point, the pair needs to break below 114.10 to confirm additional declines that can see the pair extending towards 113.00, particularly if US stocks edge lower following their overseas counterparts.

Support levels: 113.80 113.40 113.00

Resistance levels: 114.50 114.90 115.30