There were no major moves on Wednesday amid mixed rhetoric from Fed officials and further uncertainty over monetary policies.

After significant losses, the dollar secured a limited recovery later in the day to trade little changed.

EUR/USD was unable to hold above 1.1950 and settled around 1.1930. EUR/USD peaked at 1.1970 on Wednesday before a retreat to 1.1930 as the US dollar secured some wider respite on short covering. There was little change on Thursday with EUR/USD around 1.1925 as markets continue to monitor Federal Reserve comments closely.