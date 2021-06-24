There were no major moves on Wednesday amid mixed rhetoric from Fed officials and further uncertainty over monetary policies.
After significant losses, the dollar secured a limited recovery later in the day to trade little changed.
EUR/USD was unable to hold above 1.1950 and settled around 1.1930. EUR/USD peaked at 1.1970 on Wednesday before a retreat to 1.1930 as the US dollar secured some wider respite on short covering. There was little change on Thursday with EUR/USD around 1.1925 as markets continue to monitor Federal Reserve comments closely.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly high after soft US data
EUR/USD trades above 1.1950 as US data failed to impress. Q1 GDP was confirmed at 6.4% while weekly unemployment claims remain above 400K. Stocks up, yields up, indicating prevalent risk-appetite.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3905 on disappointing BOE
The UK Central Bank maintained its monetary policy on hold. The statement had a dovish bias, as it said that “the Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy,” until they see significant progress toward their goals.
XAU/USD looks to retest $1794 if the rebound sustains
Gold catches a fresh bid but remains confined in a familiar range. US dollar remains broadly subdued amid a return of risk appetite. Firmer Treasury yields to limit the upside in gold price.
Bitcoin continues to lead pack as crypto market recovers
Bitcoin price looks ready to trigger a 15% rally after a minor retracement. Ethereum price seems to be forming a higher low, which could lead to a potential retest of $2,319.
Tesla explodes through $635, targets $715 next
TSLA stock exploded through the key $635 resistance level. The electric vehicle sector leader boosted by risk-on post-FOMC. Tesla stock on course to test big $715 resistance level.