EUR/USD: waiting extends, but not for long
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1640
The EUR/USD pair stands pat around 1.1640, slightly down weekly basis and midway within its range, as investors wait for the Fed's announcement for fresh clues on the US monetary policy. The market is largely expecting the US Central Bank to remain on hold, and given that there is no press conference scheduled, or fresh economic forecast, attention will center on the accompanying statement, and any change in the wording on inflation and plans on reducing the balance sheet. The market will likely listen to what it wants to hear rather than what policymakers say, and there's a good chance that a hawkish Yellen won't be enough to attract fresh dollar buying.
Anyway and ahead of the event, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost their downward strength, but remain within negative territory, limiting the upside ahead of the event. Below the daily low of 1.1612, the pair has scope to extend its decline down to 1.1580, July 18th high and the immediate support, while beyond this last, the next support comes at 1.1520/40. To the upside, the immediate resistance is 1.1650, the level to surpass to see the pair returning to its recent highs at 1.1710, with gains extending up to 1.1740/60 on a break above this last.
Support levels: 1.1615 1.1580 1.1530
Resistance levels: 1.1650 1.1715 1.1745
