EUR/USD began the week at 1.1414 and USD/JPY at 114.26. Both are the exact same exchange rates. DXY began the week at 95.15 and 8 pips above the 5 year average at 95.06.

DXY tops at 98.00 and 99.00 technically reverts to USD/JPY 117.00's and EUR/USD at current 1.1072 target. The 117.00 problem is USD/JPY is not supported above 116.22 and 116.42. Both represent milti year highs dating to 2011 and beyond.

USD/JPY is massively overbought from short and longer dated averages while all averages are dropping. A short only strategy is required for USD/JPY as longs are impossible.

EUR/USD averages continue to rise and next vital is 1.1518 at the 5 year average. EUR/USD 1.1387 held yet again this morning at 1.1391 then bounce to 1.1415.

DXY next above is located at 95.20, 95.60, 96.99, 97.77 and 98.07. Below 94.85, 94.03 and 94.08.

The EUR/USD and USD/JPY relationshop began at most vitals 1.1444 and 113.90. A 50/ 50 tossup to 1.1444, 113.90 and DXY 95.06.

USD/JPY weekly Trade

Short 115.10 and 115.18 to target 114.54. Long 114.54 to target 114.81.

EUR/USD on a break at 1.1388 targets 1.1331. Long 1.1331 to target 1.1359.

DXY break below 95.06 offers a green light to long every non USD pair and short all USD to include EM currencies.

The EUR/USD, USD/JPY and DXY relationship is tight and boxed by moving averages.