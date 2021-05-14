EUR/USD current 1.2112 Vs USD/CAD current 1.2156. Same exchange rate yet two distinctly separate currency pairs. Correlations are running -42% and not bad but could be much better to a further negative distance since both pairs are total opposites. Improved could be -80% to -90%.

A crossover to EUR/USD and USD/CAD occurred and for today, the crossover was located at 1.2132. USD/CAD traveled higher to a high today at 1.2177 while EUR/USD traded to lows at 1.2084. EUR/USD profited from 1.2132 +48 pips while USD/CAD +43 pips or +91 total pips.

Opposite correlation demanded both trade negative to each other yet an eyeball view would automatically know USD in the first exchange rate position Vs EUR in the same first position would trade opposite.

From a day trade perspective from 2:30 is EST, USD/CAD actually profited 13 pips while EUR/USD banked 15 pips or 28 total pips. It's still early for the day trade to end at ECB's 10:00 am EST however the USD/CAD Vs EUR/USD crossover happened at Asia at 12:00 PM EST.

If presented both exchange rates without the formal name as USD/CAD or EUR/USD, no difference exists and how would we know.

USD/CAD today contains 5 vital day trade levels as follows: 1.2101, 1.2102, 1.2118, 1.2193, and 1.2224.

EUR/USD today contains 5 vital day trade levels as follows: 1.2041, 1.2043, 1.2068, 1.2132, and 1.2163.

USD/CAD 1.2101 = EUR/USD 1.2163.

USD/CAD 1.2193 = EUR/USD 1.2132.

The actual crossover today is located at 1.2132 for longs and shorts. The message from USD/CAD and EUR/USD is how close is the EUR Vs USD relationship traded in today's markets and reflected in other currency pair prices. The EUR/USD Vs USD/CAD gap will eventually widen considerably.

A longer term perspective is USD/CAD at current 1.2151 and GBP/USD at 1.4065 or an exorbitant 1914 pips. Either GBP/USD trades short or USD/CAD must trade higher to compress the gap.

JPY cross pairs overbought

What does overbought actually mean. EUR/USD trades current 1.2115 and EUR/JPY 132.46. EUR/JPY trades miles above EUR/USD. At EUR/JPY 1.3246 and EUR/USD 1.2115, EUR/JPY still trades miles above EUR/USD.

EUR/JPY 132.46 Vs USD/JPY 109.32. EUR/JPY trades miles above USD/JPY. At EUR/JPY 1.3246 and USD/JPY at 1.0932, EUR/JPY either way its viewed, trades above EUR/USD and USD/JPY.

The correct position to EUR/JPY and all JPY cross pairs is to trade between EUR/USD and USD/JPY since EUR/JPY is derived from EUR/USD and USD/JPY. EUR/USD X USD/JPY = EUR/JPY. EUR/JPY must trade below EUR/USD at 1.2100's or EUR/USD must trade above 1.3200's. Same story to GBP/JPY at 153.00's.

EUR/JPY is not only mis positioned but the mislocation explains JPY cross pair range problems.

EUR/JPY doesn't have a clue as it receives wrong signals to traded prices from EUR/USD and USD/JPY.

If EUR/JPY traded correctly between EUR/USD and USD/JPY then EUR/JPY would experience great trades as the relations become uniform and correctly balanced.

Short only is the way forward until EUR/JPY balances. At 132.00;s could last for many months by today's slow price speed trade standards.