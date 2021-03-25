Among the big 4 currency pairs, uniformity exists with formal breaks at EUR/USD 1.1957, GBP/USD 1.3693, AUD/USD 0.7637 and NZD/USD 0.7093.

We're watching USD/CAD for 1.2689 and a break higher and EUR/AUD 1.5665 for AUD/USD much lower. AUD/USD traditionally requires the assistance to AUD/EUR to move significantly.

NZD/USD and EUR/USD remain deeply oversold particularly at NZD extremes 0.6934 and EUR/USD 1.1811. Both NZD and EUR moved far ahead of AUD and GBP and now must consolidate to allow GBP/USD and AUD/USD to trade lower.

Next break for AUD/USD is located at 0.7574 then 0.7510. GBP/USD must break 1.3640 then a brand new downtrend begins. USD/CAD must break 1.2600, 1.2645 then 1.2689 and a brand new uptrend begins.

The table below highlights how market expectations of an interest rate decrease at the next RBA Board meeting has evolved in recent days.

Trading Day No Change Decrease to 0.00%

16 March 13% 87%

17 March 13% 87%

18 March 13% 87%

19 March 13% 87%

22 March 13% 87%

23 March 13% 87%

24 March 13% 87%

25 March 13% 87%

The above data is a lie. The 30 day Bank bill informs at the April 6 RBA meeting, OCR contains an 87% chance to lower to 0.

The 30 day Bank bill since November traded 0.01 and 0.02. If trading days were taken back to November, the data would still reveal 87 nd 86%. its a lie. Prices haven't moved enough to fully evaluate a chance for anything.

Meanwhile, the RBA stated no intention to go negative rates. Take OCR down from 0.10 then rates go to negative. No better evaluation than my 5 day Rule for the 90 day rate. Keep it simple as this stuff is not complicated nor is it as complicated as most highlight. Currency analysts in this regard are most crooked but they don't understand what they say or do and it plainly obvious from their own words.