New week and the same divergence exists between the big 4 currencies NZD/USD and EUR/USD Vs AUD/USD and GBP/USD. EUR/USD and NZD/USD broke required lines to head lower at 1.1944 and NZD/USD 0.7116. EUR/USD traded 212 pips lower to 1.1732 and NZD/USD 175 pips lower to 0.6941.

The problem is NZD/USD and EUR/USD not only traded lower but to massively oversold levels. Its impossible for NZD/USD and EUR/USD shorts. Regardless if both drop a few more pips. Shorts are impossible unless at higher levels. But to profit from a few pips is a meaningless trade. Better and easier trades exists to profit far more.

EUR/USD and NZD/USD broke ahead of AUD/USD and GBP/USD and created a divergence among the big 4. AUD/USD must break 0.7621 to target lower levels and GBP/USD 1.3682. GBP/USD prices are falling while the MA at 1.3682 is rising. Encouraging to the impending 1.3682 break. Once GBP/USD and AUD/USD breaks lower then uniformity exists to the 4 pairs for longs and shorts.

GBP/USD problem to today's day trade is the central banks offered the exact same trade today as the Asia open. From 9 pm last evening, GBP/USD will trade the exact same targets and levels until 10 am this morning. That's 11 hours for the same trade. Its dirty pool but this happens now and then. Yet few will know nor understand such concepts as charts and indicators won't capture such vital information.

Normal to day trades is once an exchange rate trades, its taken out of the market and no longer exists as a meaningful level. Its totally excluded for the purview and this includes the full parameters to the day trade as: targets, levels, tops, bottoms and supports and resistance.

New central bank information is required for a new day trade. And this includes our 24 hour trades as presented a gazillion times.

GBP/USD same trade means the exact same support and resistance points without change.

For today, 1.3706 and 1.3726 Vs 1.3796 and 1.3831.

GBP/USD for the first day trade to begin last evening at 9:30 pm EST to 2:30 am, the range traded 1.3782 highs to 1.3747 lows or 35 pips in 5 hours.

GBP/USD traded its best hour at 2 am and ranged from 1.3777 to 1.3747 or 30 pips.

New day trade time to begin at 2:30 am, GBP/USD traded 1.3741 lows to 1.3779 highs or 38 pips.

Trade times are vital information to know when to trade and when not to trade.

Today's trade, we want long 1.3693 and 1.3711 to target the break at 1.,3626 to 1.3744. We want shorts at 1.3822 and 1.3813 to target 1.3770.

GBP/USD weekly trade

Short 1.3993 and 1.4007 to target 1.3774 then Short below 1.3715 to target 1.3598.