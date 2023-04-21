Share:

EUR/USD movements and pip values to Inflation releases from November 2022 to April 2023 ranged from the best at 286 pips on November 2022 to 71 pips on March 14, 2023.

Since November 2022, daily ranges decreased from all 6 monthly Inflation releases despite the wide differences to Inflation values. The question is open ended to what other economic releases were disclosed on the high EUR/USD trade days of November 10, 2022, December 13, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

Inflation rates to EUR/USD daily ranges was assessed yet the actual responses to the data upon release was minimal in comparison to 8:00 am EST hourly time frames. EUR/USD for example traded 286 pips on November 10, 2022 and 18 pips for the actual release while the Inflation Rate traveled from 7.7 to 7.1 or a difference of 0.6 from the previous month.

Inflation rates were assessed not for direction up or down but for ranges in comparison to EUR/USD responses and range movements.

EUR/USD on December 13, 2022 traded 145 pips for the day, 122 pips for the release yet the difference to Inflation rates was 0.6 and the exact same difference at 0.6 for the November 10 release.

February 14, 2023 experienced a 0.4 difference to Inflation rates from 6.4 to 6.0 and EUR/USD traded 87 pips for the release and 97 pips for the day.

The widest difference to Inflation rates was March 14 at a full 1 point from 6.0 to 5.0 yet EUR/USD traded 54 pips upon the release and 71 pips for the day.

Following are Inflation releases, differences and EUR/USD responses.

November 10, 2022. Inflation 7.7 and 7.1 or 0.6 difference. EUR/USD traded 16 pips for the immediate response and 286 pips for the day.

December 13, 2022. Inflation 7.1 and 6.5 or 0.6 difference. EUR/USD traded 122 pips for the immediate release and 145 pip for the day.

January 12, 2023. Inflation 6.5 and 6.4 or 0.1 difference. EUR/USD traded 111 pips for the immediate release and 140 pips for the day.

February 14, 2023. Inflation 6.4 and 6.0 or a difference of 0.4. EUR/USD traded 87 pips for the immediate release and 97 pips for the day.

March 14, 2023. Inflation 6.0 and 5.0 or a difference of 1.0 and a full point. EUR/USD traded 54 pips for the immediate response and 71 pip for the day.

April 12, 2023. 5.0 and 5.1 or a difference of 0.1. EUR/USD traded 70 pips for the immediate response and 92 pips for the day.

As Inflation rates decreased from 7.7 to 5.0 since November 2022, EUR/USD traded reduced ranges to every release.

The original research questions was why are views so high for Inflation day and are views from actual traders or for those practicing economics.