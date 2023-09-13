Share:

The single European currency showed signs of stabilization while at the same time moving in a mild upward momentum. However, without this having a large extent and continuity as expected, especially in view of the stormy 2 days with the announcement of consumer inflation in the United States and tomorrow's meeting of the European Central Bank.

Yesterday did not provide any surprises fluctuations were extremely limited and investors stayed away wa from large bets.

The behavior of the European currency to develop a mild upward trend during the Asian zone brings to the table the thought that some Asian Funds estimate that the decision of the European Central Bank tomorrow will be quite aggressive with an increase in key interest rates, something for which I have significant doubts.

With the European economy continuing to trouble and several fundamental macroeconomic figures remaining fragile, President Lagarde is called upon to make one of the most difficult decisions of recent meetings.

Today's agenda is extremely rich and in addition to the headline on inflation in the United States we also have the announcement of industrial production in the Eurozone.

Strong inflation rates that will beat estimates are expected to increase bets for more aggressive policy from the Fed's side, something that could push the US dollar higher and the pair against the euro to hit new local lows, easily breaking the level of 1, 07, with 1,06 being the next challenge.

At the same time, pending tomorrow's meeting of the European Central Bank, any sharp losses are expected to be limited with the European currency returning on reaction mode.

In any case, we are in a two days tumultuous mode, a wait-and-see stance ahead of announcements is considered a good idea, and a reversal after sharp swings is a very likely scenario.