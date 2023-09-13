The single European currency showed signs of stabilization while at the same time moving in a mild upward momentum. However, without this having a large extent and continuity as expected, especially in view of the stormy 2 days with the announcement of consumer inflation in the United States and tomorrow's meeting of the European Central Bank.
Yesterday did not provide any surprises fluctuations were extremely limited and investors stayed away wa from large bets.
The behavior of the European currency to develop a mild upward trend during the Asian zone brings to the table the thought that some Asian Funds estimate that the decision of the European Central Bank tomorrow will be quite aggressive with an increase in key interest rates, something for which I have significant doubts.
With the European economy continuing to trouble and several fundamental macroeconomic figures remaining fragile, President Lagarde is called upon to make one of the most difficult decisions of recent meetings.
Today's agenda is extremely rich and in addition to the headline on inflation in the United States we also have the announcement of industrial production in the Eurozone.
Strong inflation rates that will beat estimates are expected to increase bets for more aggressive policy from the Fed's side, something that could push the US dollar higher and the pair against the euro to hit new local lows, easily breaking the level of 1, 07, with 1,06 being the next challenge.
At the same time, pending tomorrow's meeting of the European Central Bank, any sharp losses are expected to be limited with the European currency returning on reaction mode.
In any case, we are in a two days tumultuous mode, a wait-and-see stance ahead of announcements is considered a good idea, and a reversal after sharp swings is a very likely scenario.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 after Eurozone data, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data failed to move the Euro.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2500 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2500, having dipped to 1.2440 after the UK GDP contracted at a faster pace in July. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation report
Gold price struggles for a decisive move as investors turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data for August. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as market participants see headline inflation rebounding due to a strong uptick in gasoline prices.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.