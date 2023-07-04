Share:

In an narrow trading range the single European currency remains close to 1, 09 levels on a very quiet day of trading due to the United States Independence Day, as markets in America remain closed.

The limited range of variation was also characteristic of yesterday which was poor in economic news and the only major announcement on the course of the manufacturing sector in the United States which showed little signs of contraction temporarily pressured the US currency.

Ιt is clear that most investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude as beyond today's indifferent agenda and the holiday in the United States from tomorrow until Friday starting with the latest Fed's Minutes and ending with the US new jobs announcement on Friday the news are highly rated and expected to generate intense volatility in the markets.

As the overall picture of the market remains the same there is no differentiation in my thinking and beyond the intentions of the two central banks there is nothing on the immediate horizon that could create any significant direction to one side or the other.

The rest of the day is expected to be relatively calm without major fluctuations and the outlook for scalping trading conditions is quite bright.

The most likely scenario is to see a trading range close to the 1,09 levels where the pair currently stands, with low volatile on either side of this level.