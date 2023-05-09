Share:

The US currency is showing signs of a mild positive momentum as the pair is already trading below 1.10 levels on a seemingly quiet day with no major economic announcements.

Yesterday did not present any surprises and the trading behavior of the exchange rate was broadly expected.

In an environment of very poor economic agenda the range of fluctuation was very limited just 50 basis points between the 1,10 and 1,1050 levels.

Today's picture shows no significant differences as the mildly bullish momentum of the European currency which has been at the fore in the past few days is again under question.

Τhe latest economic data on the US economy shows the chances of a recession further away and the labor market that remaining at very good levels is currently supporting the dollar.

At the same time the European central bank does maintain the aggressive rhetoric regarding subsequent increases in key interest rates but it is something that is fully known and for the moment it is not capable of feedbacking a strong dynamic for the European currency.

Μost analysts agree that the cycle of rising in US interest rates has been completed, consequently, any news that comes to the table that will change this rationale and will leading to an increase in the likelihood that there will be another rise in key interest rates is capable to drive the US Dollar at better rates.

Tomorrow's economic agenda includes such possible microeconomic news as the course of Inflation prices for concumers in the United States and some major surprise is able to change the bets on the future Fed's movements.

Today's agenda may be very poor in terms of economic news but it is quite rich in terms of statements from both ECB's and the Fed's officials.

Without any significant surprise, I will giving little chance the US Dollar positive momentum to have much intensity and continuity, especially in anticipation of tomorrow's announcements.

The possibility that the European common currency will show signs of reaction again remains on the table and I would hardly see the pair falling below the 1.09 levels without reaction for today.