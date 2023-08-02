Share:

The single European currency remains below the 1.10 levels in an narrow range as confusion remains in the markets.

Yesterday did not give any surprises, the announcements were close to the estimates with the consequence that there will be no specific direction and the exchange rate will be limited to a narrow range of variation between the 1,0950-1.10 levels.

Although the US currency has been on a mild positive momentum in recent days it has not been able to extend it and the 1.09 level remains a challenge.

The euro recalled that one of its key features is the ability to bounce back into a reaction environment and limit its losses relatively quickly.

Relatively new data is brought to the table by the Fitch rating agency, which in a surprising move reduced the credit rating of the US debt by one notch, increasing the clouds regarding the policy of the United States to continuously increase the borrowing limit.

This decision seems to have a negative effect on the International stock markets as the opening of the European markets is with strong negative signs.

Here we are in a paradox as this decision has two different aspects. The decrease in the creditworthiness of the American economy certainly has a negative impact on the national currency the dollar, but on the other hand the concern that spreads in the markets is able to increase the feeling of risk and lead investors to buy dollars, which traditionally functions as safe haven currency.

I estimate that this decision will not be a major catalyst that will affect the exchange rate at this time.

Today's preliminary US jobs data culminating in Friday's announcement on new jobs and the unemployment rate carry much more weight and are capable of create strong moves.

Today's agenda otherwise remains extremely poor and unless there is some big surprise the most likely scenario is for the exchange rate to remain in a limited range.