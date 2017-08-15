EUR/USD: US data boosts dollar's recovery

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1699

The greenback advances against all of its major rivals ever since the day started, gaining further after the release of upbeat US Retail Sales in July. Sales surged by 0.6% in the month, the largest monthly advance for this year, with the core figure up by 0.5%, both well above expected. Another positive surprise for the dollar was the New York Empire State manufacturing index, up to 25.2 in August from 9.8 in July. Weighing on the common currency was German preliminary Q2 GDP released earlier today, which showed that the economy rose by less than expected, up by 0.6% in the three months to June, while on a YoY, unadjusted basis, the economy grew by 0.8%, well below previous 3.2%.

The EUR/USD pair pressures the 1.1700 figure, trading not far from the key support at 1.1688, last week low, and gaining downward strength according to technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is further below its 20 and 100 SMAs, both pretty much flat and within a tight range, reflecting the lack of directional strength seen lately, but with technical indicators accelerating south below their mid-lines. Below 1.1690, the decline could extend down to 1.1650, en route to a long term ascendant trend line, today around 1.1570.

Support levels: 1.1690 1.1650 1.1610

Resistance levels: 1.1735 1.1780 1.1820

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD