EUR/USD: US data backing the bearish momentum

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0850

The American dollar advances ahead of Wall Street's opening and following the release of strong US data. The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2-week low of 1.0840 so far, and holds nearby. The Producer Price Index in the US jumped by 0.5% in April, following a -0.1% in March, while yearly basis, it came in at 2.5%. Net of food and energy prices, inflation at factory levels stands at 1.9% when compared to a year before. Furthermore, weekly unemployment claims fell to 236K, its lowest in near three decades in the week ended May 6, signaling the labor market continues to strengthen. Both figures support the case for a rate hike next June, although this Friday, the US will release its April CPI figures, which may confirm the case.

In the meantime, the EUR/USD pair trades dangerously close to 1.0820, a critical support given that the level represents the 50% retracement of the post US-election slump and is also the lowest of these last three weeks. Should the price accelerate below it, there's a good chance that the pair will finally fill the weekly opening gap left a couple of weeks ago in the 1.0730 region. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor such move, as the price finally broke below its 100 SMA, whilst the 20 SMA approaches this last from above with a strong downward momentum, and the RSI indicator turned lower within bearish territory.

Support levels: 1.0850 1.0820 1.0770

Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965

