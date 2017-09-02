EUR/USD: upside limited, but dollar's weakness persists

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0681

Major pairs trade within familiar ranges this Thursday, with the exception of the GBP/USD, up to fresh weekly highs on persistent Pound's demand. The EUR/USD pair trades a handful of pips below the 1.0700/10, from where it was rejected a couple of times during this last few days, undermined by some silent SNB intervention that's pushing the USD/CHF towards parity. The macroeconomic calendar remains light, with the most relevant release during the European morning being the German trade balance for December, which showed a shrinking surplus of €18.4B from a previously revised €21.8B. Imports in the month were unchanged, but exports plunged by 3.3%. For the whole 2016, exports increased by 1.2%, while imports by 0.6%, exceeding 2015 figures. In the US, initial jobless claims for the week ending February 4th came at 234K better than the expected 240K and the lowest reading in almost three months, but hardly enough to help the greenback across the board.

Technically, the pair has made not much progress during the past two sessions, maintaining a modest short term bearish stance, as in the 1 hour chart, the price remains below its moving averages, whilst technical indicators head nowhere right below their mid-lines. In the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA caps the upside, with selling interest surging on approaches to the indicator, while the Momentum indicator aims higher, within negative territory, whilst the RSI indicator heads modestly lower around 42, in line with the shorter term perspective.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0620 1.0590

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2558

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2582 in London's morning trading, with no particular catalyst behind the advance. However, the fact that the Brexit bill passed the House of Commons late Wednesday with no amendments, is somehow supporting the Pound, in spite it means that the "hard-Brexit" will begin soon. The pair entered a short-term consolidative phase after reaching the mentioned high, holding above 1.2535, the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run and the immediate support. In the 1 hour chart, technical indicators hold within positive territory, albeit lacking directional strength, whilst the 20 SMA heads modestly higher a few pips below the mentioned Fibonacci support. In the 4 hours chart, however, the price is well above its 20 SMA that anyway remains flat, whilst the Momentum indicator maintains a sharp bullish slope well above its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator stands around 60, supporting additional gains on a recovery beyond the mentioned daily high, with scope to extend up to 1.2705, this month high, during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.2535 1.2500 1.2470

Resistance levels: 1.2585 1.2630 1.2675

USD/JPY Current price: 112.40

Holding within range, US data limits short-term declines. The USD/JPY pair bounced again from its 100 DMA tested early Asian, the fourth consecutive day that the pair tests the level. Still, there has been no follow-through in the following charts and the daily chart shows that in the same period, the pair has set lower highs, indicating the absence of real buying interest. Data released in Japan overnight was quite encouraging, as seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in December rose by 6.7% from the previous month, and by the same percentage yearly basis. In the US, much better-than-expected weekly unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 4 help the pair hold near a daily high of 112.46, but was unable to trigger upward momentum in the pair, indicating that the risk remains towards the downside. Technically, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is developing above a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength, but remain within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, however, technical indicators hold within neutral territory, whilst the price remains well below its moving averages, maintaining the longer term risk towards the downside.

Support levels: 112.00 111.65 111.20

Resistance levels: 112.45 112.90 113.30

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7657

The AUD/USD jumped higher early Europe, reaching 0.7660, following comments from RBA's Governor. Lowe urged the Federal Government to invest more in infrastructure, and reduce regulations, but added that the US new protectionism bias "could turn out very bad." Anyway, and from a technical point o view, the pair presents a short term positive tone heading into the US opening, with the 1 hour chart showing the price advancing above its 20 SMA and technical indicators heading north above their mid-lines. In the 4 hours chart, the technical bias is neutral-to-bullish as the price is a few pips above a horizontal 20 SMA whilst technical indicators aim slightly higher around their midlines.

Support levels: 0.7610 0.7575 0.7540

Resistance levels: 0.7690 0.7735 0.7770