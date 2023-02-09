Share:

Overview

During the year 2022, the Federal Reserve (FED) made a big change in their financial policies which had a major impact on the stock market.

At the same time, the world's economic growth was slowing down due to both the FED's policies and some political problems that caused natural gas prices to go up. As a result of the FED's policy change and the decrease in risk, the value of the Euro increased compared to the US dollar.

Towards the end of the fourth quarter, rumors started to spread that China was going to lift its strict COVID-19 policies and start reopening. I believed that this would have a positive impact on the Euro and the countries that use it (Eurozone), due to better trade, the balance between imports and exports, and the flow of investment funds.

As such, in my view China right now holds the spot as one of the main drivers of the greater macro/FX landscape.

EUR/USD and China Re-opening: Not fully precided yet

I estimate how far more China can push EURUSD higher via two different fair value models that (reassuringly) point towards similar results.

Model 1: EUR/USD and Chinese imports from Germany

In simple terms, I calculated the expected value of the Euro compared to the US dollar by considering the effect of China reopening its economy and the amount of imports they get from Germany.

I also considered the impact of interest rates in the US and Germany.

To make my calculation, I used data from the past 10 years and the past 5 years.

My findings showed that: (1) the amount of imports from China has a consistent impact on the value of the Euro (an increase in imports by 5% is roughly equal to a 1% increase in the value of the Euro compared to the US dollar), and (2) the amount of imports from China has a big impact on our ability to understand the value of the Euro, making the prediction more accurate.

Importantly, I find that a return of Chinese imports from Germany from the current level to its 10Y historical average of 2.9% would be consistent with EURUSD rising close to 1.15.

(Moreover, I believe this to be a rather conservative estimate for a couple of reasons: Firstly, my sample includes the period of Chinese restrictions, which has pushed markets away from fundamentals and thus may have dampened the impact of my variable; and secondly, when imports do rebound, they are likely to run above the historical average as Chinese consumption picks up.)

Model 2: EUR/USD and direct impact of re-opening

In addition to my model that calculates the expected value of the Euro based on Chinese imports, I also analysed how the reopening of China could impact the value of the Euro.

I did this by creating a simple model that considers whether China is open or has restrictions in place.

I also took into account other factors that have influenced the value of the Euro in recent times, such as the difference in interest rates between the US and Germany, and surveys about the sentiment towards the Euro area, which also reflect the impact of natural gas prices and the energy crisis.

I find that Chinese closure and restrictions have shaved off about 5 big figures from EURUSD; reassuringly for the estimates of model 1, the FV (Fair Value) estimate is now at around 1.14.

It is reassuring to see the two different models (in which I keep the GE-US 2Y spread equal at its current level) derive similar results.

Put differently, I think that a smooth Chinese re-opening is not yet (fully reflected) in the price of EURUSD and would imply an upside of between 5.5% and 6.5%.

How China re-opening is going so far?

The recent data from China has been positive as the country has lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

The fourth quarter's GDP data came in higher than expected (the market expected a decrease of 1.1% but it actually increased by 0%) and the PMI (a measure of economic activity) has improved, with both the Composite and Services PMI above the break-even point (51.1 for Composite and 52.9 for Services, higher than the expected 51).

The housing market is still affecting growth as housing sales have decreased slightly less than expected and retail sales were -1.8% in December compared to the expected -9%.

However, the government's support measures for the real estate market are likely to help it bottom out.

Importantly, the first import data after restrictions were lifted showed an improvement, with YoY growth at -7.5% compared to -10.6% in November and the expected -10%. The annual growth of imports from Germany to China was -10.9%, which is still negative but an improvement from November's -17.5%. The next import data will be available on March 7.

PMIs ticked upwards as China reopened.

ECB: I see solid risks of re-pricing higher

The ECB meeting outcome on February 2nd was in line with expectations with the Central Bank hiking policy rates by 50bps.

However, going in the meeting, the focus was set on the tone of the communique by ECB’s Lagarde.

Market’s reaction post ECB was of a dovish message after Lagarde stressed of more balanced risks to inflation.

Nevertheless, I judge the statement short of delivering a dovish message.

As well I believe forward guidance has remained unchanged, with President Lagarde highlighting that 3% does not constitute the ECB’s terminal rate and leaving the door open for more hikes after the 50bps hike expected in March.

Noteworthy of highlight, were the inflationary risks underlined concerning the growth outlook as well as China re-opening.

While with easing energy prices, the ECB now sees growth outlook as being more balanced, China re-opening constitutes an upside risk in commodity prices and foreign demand.

However, the dovish interpretation played a role given that rates were re-priced lower, with the terminal now seen at around 3.4%.

I disagree with this market assessment and expect rates to reprice higher, between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Does the blockbuster US NFP report blow up the Euro long trade into flames?

I think not, although the risk of a delayed adjustment might increase…

First, I would caution on January readings which have historically been tricky to interpret due to annual benchmark revisions and seasonal adjustment.

But, and to be clear, the improvement was widespread and corroborated by the sharp pick up in ISM services index – so the US economy appears to be in a better state than initially thought.

Second, and most importantly, the Fed’s rate path should always be contrasted to the broader macro backdrop: US rates have re-priced higher by some 25bps (terminal now seen at 5.12%) but in an environment of a notable improvement in the growth outlook, I think that may not be enough to change the USD direction.

My historical analysis suggests that a pickup in growth expectations can significantly dilute the impact of higher US rates, especially when the Fed tightening cycle has become very mature.

So unless one thinks that the Fed is heading for a 6% terminal rate (unequivocally USD supportive), my main takeaway is that the strong readings last Friday will add two-way volatility and choppiness in the price action but are unlikely to change the direction of travel.

Now the 1.0678 level comes in focus again (50D MA); my view remains of EURUSD upside and would suggest obtaining call OTM exposure around levels of 1.07 as implied vols have come down a long way from the 2022-highs.